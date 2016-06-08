Romelu Lukaku: How to score more goals

Belgium’s fearsome no.9 Romelu Lukaku has a goalscoring formula. It’s not groundbreaking. It’s not even out of your reach. In fact, it’s very simple and effective and he’s been generous enough to share it with FFT.

“When I’m 1v1 with the goalkeeper I always look at him twice and then I pick a corner,” explains the 23-year-old.

And if that doesn’t work then he reverts to his failsafe plan.

“Create your signature move – if you have any trouble in the game, when you get the ball, you know your signature move.”

Inspired by Lukaku's advice? Hit play to hear more pro tips from the Manchester United hitman and instantly upgrade your game.





