Savage: Developing self-belief

By his own admission, Robbie Savage was never the most technically gifted player.



Competing with the likes of Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt in United's class of '92, Savage had a job proving his worth, but he did and won a professional contract.



He never played a first team game for the Red Devils, but he went on to make more than 620 club appearances for Crewe Alexandra, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County.



The former Welsh international says an unerring self belief helped him exceed expectations.



"I'd wake up in the morning and say to myself, 'I’m going to be the best player I can possibly be from breakfast to five o'clock at night'," said the player-turned-pundit.



"I always believed that I was going to be the best player before I stepped out on the pitch and more times than not, I was."



Watch this video and let a bit Sav's hubris rub off.



