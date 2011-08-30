Savage: Rattle the opposition
By Ben Welch
King of the wind-up merchants Robbie Savage, talks FFT through the dark art of rattling the opposition's star man
Robbie Savage made a career out of winding the opposition up. No matter how cool a customer his opposite number was, Savage would find a way of getting in their head.
Whether it was with niggly fouls or trash talking, the pony-tailed pest would cause his man to see red, putting him off his game.
They may not comply with the ethos of a good sportsman, but mind games are an effective weapon and Savage is an expert in the field.
To find out how the waspish midfielder rattled the opposition's key players, including is run-in with QPR's Adel Taarabt, watch this video.
