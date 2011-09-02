Savage: Get in the referee's head

Whether they've seen a team-mate plant a foot in the neck of an opponent or take a blatant dive in the box, players will swarm around the referee a plead their case.



By hook or by crook, players know they have the power to sway the referee's decision, none more so than motor mouth Robbie Savage.



"It’s more important to get in the referee's head than the opponent's these days, because players can give as good as they get," said the former Leicester City midfielder.



"If you can get into a referee's head and try to get that little reward for your team instead of the opposition, that’s a huge advantage."



It's not for the purists, but if you want to master the dark arts than Savage is the ideal teacher.



The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk



Also see:

Savage: Developing self-belief

Savage: Rattle the opposition