Swimming pool workout

REVERSE V-UPS

Stand in the pool and hold a football out in front of you. Keep your arms and legs straight and bring them together under water. This will help build a solid core, reducing the risk of injury.

Reps: Perform for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds

Set: 10 sets

TOTAL BODY EXTENSIONS

Lie on your stomach with floats under your arms in a crucifix position and your legs fully extended. Bring your knees into your chest, before returning them to the starting position. For the second set, repeat on your back, bringing your knees out of the water and up to your chest. Alternate between sets on your front and back.

Reps: Perform for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds

Set: 10 sets

SIDEWAYS RUNNING

Start on your back with floats under your arms in a crucifix position but this time lean to one side, lifting your legs to just below the surface. Now kick your legs like you’re running in the water – if you’re in the right position you should go round in a circle. Once you complete a set, turn and ‘run’ the other way. This exercise will work your lower body and give your core extra power for shooting and tackling.

Reps: Perform for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds

Set: 10 sets