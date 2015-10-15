Ultimate guide to pre-match preparation

WEEKLY PLANNER

Sunday

Team day out! Get together with the lads to create team spirit and improve understanding.

Monday

Hit the gym and focus on building fitness. Run hard for four minutes, then rest for one, and repeat four times.

Tuesday

Arrange team meeting to set targets for the season. Pinpoint exactly what we want to achieve. Clarity creates confidence!

Wednesday

Fitness work. Sprint from the goal-line to the edge of the penalty box and back, then to the halfway line and back. Finish with a sprint to the opposing byline and back. Recover for 30 seconds between reps.

Thursday

Ball work. Play 2 v 2 games in training to improve sharpness. After training, tell the lads to hit the cold tap in the shower for six to eight minutes to circulate blood and repair muscles quicker.

Friday

Sort the pre-match music. Find a track for the dressing room that raises the hairs on the back of the neck before kick-off. This will help energise the team!

Saturday

Work on easing tension. Practise inhaling deep, and upon exhaling speak a word that encapsulates mental focus. Use before kick-off tomorrow. Get to bed early!

Sunday

Eat a high-GI carb breakfast – cornflakes, skimmed milk, jam on white bread, Lucozade. Drink black coffee 60 minutes prior to kick-off.

Advice provided by Brentford’s Tom Bates (@TomBatesCoachng), elite physio Nick Worth, Pro Athlete Sports Nutrition director Jon Williams (@ProAthleteSupps) and mental skills coach Brad Busch (@Inner_Drive)



Recommended for you:



Building up to your next game

Wayne Rooney: Big match preparation

Theo Walcott: Big match preparation

Gary Neville: Become a master of mentality