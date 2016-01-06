Want to play in the FA Cup? Course you do...

About to enter its second year, the FA People’s Cup is a five-a-side competition run in partnership with BBC Get inspired, encouraging amateurs of all ages and abilities from U14s upwards to take part in the national game.



Footballers can register whether they are already part of a team or an individual looking to join a ‘wild card’ team. Indeed, 2015’s competition resulted in over 1,000 new teams being formed, with 30,000 players taking part across ten categories, from girls to veterans, walking footballers to those with disabilities.



It’s completely FREE to enter, with the option of donating to Sport Relief when you sign up. All ten finals will all take place on March 20, the final day of Sport Relief 2016 and for a real taste of the magic of the FA Cup, all ten winning teams in the FA People’s Cup will win tickets to The Emirates FA Cup Final. Wow.



To enter your team or find a team to join, visit www.thefa.com/play-football