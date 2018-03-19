Why Wolfsburg players clean their teeth after games

FFT is always the first to neck a post-match protein shake and jump in an ice bath after a game, but we weren’t ware that brushing our teeth could speed up our recovery.

That’s exactly what Wolfsburg manager Martin Schmidt gets his players to do once the final whistle has blown and they’re back in the changing rooms.

“At the end of training or a game, acidity is created inside of the mouth," Schmidt said at a press conference.

"This attacks the gums and can seep directly in the blood, so brushing the teeth helps to prevent acidity and restore energy better.

"Therefore, players are required to brush their teeth immediately after the end of their physical effort, even before returning home."

It’s not the only method he’s employed to try and give his side an edge after subjecting his players to incline hill sprints to boost their fitness.

But Schmidt’s radical approach to marginal gains hasn’t quite been the breath of fresh air he was hoping for, with the club 12th in the Bundesliga table midway through the campaign.

Still, we might just pack a tube of Colgate in our boot bag and brush up on our recovery after our next game.