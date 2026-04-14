Bournemouth lining up ex Manchester United coach to replace Andoni Iraola: report
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is to leave at the end of the season
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Andoni Iraola is to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, with the Cherries looking to a former Manchester United coach to replace him.
Bournemouth have recorded a record points tally in each of their last two seasons, and are currently unbeaten in 2026, emphatically beating Arsenal away from home at the weekend.
But Iraola is out of contract at the end of the season, and now, The Athletic have claimed that the Basque boss will depart after failing to reach an agreement on his extension.