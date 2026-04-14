Bournemouth lining up ex Manchester United coach to replace Andoni Iraola: report

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Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is to leave at the end of the season

Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth during pre-season training at Vitality Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)
Andoni Iraola is leaving Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola is to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, with the Cherries looking to a former Manchester United coach to replace him.

Bournemouth have recorded a record points tally in each of their last two seasons, and are currently unbeaten in 2026, emphatically beating Arsenal away from home at the weekend.