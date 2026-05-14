Manchester City respond to Pep Guardiola 'farewell video' leak: report

Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few months.

While the former Barcelona boss is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until next summer, the rumours that he could depart at the end of this season have never truly gone away.

It is why City are said to be preparing for life without Guardiola in case he walks away 12 months early, with the club reportedly holding talks with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who was previously an assistant to the Catalan.

Leaked Pep Guardiola 'farewell video' raises questions over Manchester City future

Guardiola has won 14 major trophies at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guardiola joined City in summer 2016 and has won 14 major trophies in 10 seasons, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023, which formed part of an historic Treble.

He signed a contract extension in late 2024, quashing speculation that he would leave at the end of that season, but a trophyless 2024/25 campaign and persistent speculation over his future has created plenty of uncertainty.

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The rumour mill went into overdrive on Thursday after a video was leaked showing a figure filming what appeared to be a farewell video in the centre circle of the Etihad pitch.

The footage is taken from the top tier of the stadium so the identity of the individual is unclear, but they are shown walking towards a camera while surrounded by what looks like 18 trophies, each on individual plinths.

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While the figure could be Guardiola, journalist Ben Jacobs was quick to dampen any suggestions that the 55-year-old was filming his own 'farewell video', saying: "Understand this specific video is part of Bernardo Silva's farewell after nine years and 18 trophies at the club."

Jacobs added: "Regarding Pep Guardiola. There remains a possibility he departs this summer even though Manchester City point to his contract expiring in summer 2027. However, the leaked video is Silva related."

City announced last month that Silva would leave when his deal runs out this summer, having made more than 450 appearances since signing from French club Monaco in 2017.

Understand this specific video is part of Bernardo Silva’s farewell after nine years and 18 trophies at the club.👋 pic.twitter.com/IojkQmNj99May 14, 2026

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The Portugal midfielder, 31, was appointed club captain following Kevin De Bruyne's departure last summer and is a huge favourite of Guardiola, who responded to the news by saying "part of myself is leaving too."

The duo have already won the Carabao Cup this season and will aim to go out on a high in City's final three games of the campaign, starting with Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Guardiola's men also remain in the race for the Premier League title, with the gap to leaders Arsenal just two points with games away to Bournemouth and at home to Aston Villa still to come.