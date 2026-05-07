Manchester United beaten to top managerial target by Crystal Palace this summer: report

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Manchester United will miss out on one of their top managerial targets this summer, according to reports in Spain

Tottenham target Andoni Iraola head coach of Rayo Vallecano reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Andoni Iraola looks set to stay in the Premier League (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)