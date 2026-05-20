Crystal Palace report: Oliver Glasner's job options have 'dwindled', as exit looms

Oliver Glasner has been with Crystal Palace since February 2024

There are several big-name managers expected to be on the move this summer, and their potential destinations will be a topic of discussion.

One of them is Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who announced he would be departing come the end of the season.

He could well leave having made history, too, with the Eagles competing for their first ever European trophy in the upcoming Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

Bayer Leverkusen identify Glasner as first choice

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According to Sport Bild, Glasner’s preference was to move to a bigger Premier League club after a largely successful spell with Palace.

But there are increasingly few openings in England, with Manchester United opting to stick with Michael Carrick and Chelsea appointing Xabi Alonso.

Oliver Glasner has impressed with Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is a promising development for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who have reportedly approached Glasner but had no response.

The Austrian enjoyed previous success in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt before joining Palace, and his reputation is high in the country.

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Leverkusen have dropped off significantly after their unexpected Bundesliga title in 2024 under Alonso, finishing sixth this season under Dane Kasper Hjulmand, who is expected to leave in the summer.

While Glasner is believed to be fully focus on preparation for the Conference League final, Leverkusen reportedly want to reach a decision regarding their next manager by the end of the month.

But it remains to be seen if Glasner is interested in joining the club, a move that could be considered a sideways step.

Leverkusen have qualified for the Europa League (Image credit: Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

Leverkusen have qualified for the Europa League, but Palace will do so too if they win the Conference League.

A switch to the German side could mean the opportunity to eventually manage a Champions League side, but it appears Glasner has big ambitions.

In FourFourTwo’s view, it seems likely he will hold out for a job that appeals to him more, even if it means waiting until a few months into next season.