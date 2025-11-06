Sir Gareth Southgate hints at Celebrity Traitors casting, while discussing 'enormous scars' of England job

Gareth Southgate has opened up on the impact of managing England

Sir Gareth Southgate experienced the full range of emotions during his eight years as England manager.

The 55-year-old is statistically the Three Lions' most successful men's boss since 1966 World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey, twice leading his country to the final of the European Championship - earning him a knighthood earlier this year.

But Southgate also endured some crushing lows, including losing the two Euros showpieces to Italy and Spain - with the latter defeat last summer leading to his resignation - and having plastic cups thrown at him by England fans during Euro 2024.

'The role chews you up' Southgate opens up on England reign

Southgate resigned after England's defeat by Spain in the final of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former England international, who was appointed manager in 2016 and rebuilt the national team during his tenure, became a divisive figure among fans after repeatedly failing to take that final step and win the country's first major men's trophy since 1966.

Southgate has not taken another role in football since resigning as Three Lions boss 16 months ago, instead focusing on other interests including his latest book, Dear England: Lessons in Leadership, which is out today.

Southgate is England's most successful men's manager since Sir Alf Ramsey (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the book, he reveals how he has deliberately distanced himself from football, saying: "Since stepping down, I've attended only a handful of matches. That's been a conscious choice.

"I'm still curious to see how players and coaches do, and how clubs are getting on. And I'm glad to be able to do so now without the risk of fans confronting and at times abusing me outside the stadium because I haven't picked a certain player, and without having to hide my reaction to a goal going in or a player making a mistake in case I'm picked up on camera.

"But it still doesn't feel comfortable. My obsession with football is on the back burner. My passion is on hold. My thoughts are quite distant. I'm at peace with that, although it's interesting to me that this is the way I've come to feel."

Southgate added: "Very few England managers have survived the role without sustaining enormous scars. The role chews you up. It puts your family through incredible stress - and I speak as the manager who experienced the best period in more than 50 years."

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender also revealed how he didn't realise the impact the role had on him until he stepped down, saying: "Following my resignation, I felt a weight coming off my shoulders that I hadn't fully appreciated was there.

England reached successive European Championship finals under Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There was some respite from the additional intrusions that come from a high-profile role - the constant stream of speculation, the criticism, and the days when you find yourself the subject of totally fabricated stories in the media (although this last bit hasn't completely disappeared!).

"During camps, I would withdraw from consuming any media to keep my head clear. Even so, I would definitely notice my mood change when I accidentally glimpsed a negative headline or caught the start of a TV debate before swiftly switching channels."

Despite stepping out of the public eye since leaving his England role, Southgate this week dropped a major hint that he could be returning to our TV screens before too long.

With hit BBC show Celebrity Traitors reaching its conclusion and feelers apparently being put out to potential contestants for next year's edition, Southgate was asked by Virgin Radio host Chris Evans whether he would ever appear in the series after revealing he thought it was "brilliant".

Southgate smiled and said: "Well...",

Both men laughed and Evans celebrated with a fist pump, before saying: "They've reached out, I love it! Gareth, you've got to do it!"