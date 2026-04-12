‘The bookmakers considered it more likely the Loch Ness Monster would appear or that Bono would be elected Pope’ Leicester City legend Claudio Ranieri reveals the key player to 2016 title win

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Claudio Ranieri believes one player was key to his 2016 success

Claudio Ranieri lifts the Premier League trophy during Leicester City&#039;s title celebrations after a game against Everton in May 2016.
Claudio Ranieri achieved a miracle in 2016 with Leicester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City began their title-winning season in 2015/16 with 5000-1 odds of lifting the trophy.

It’s probably the biggest swing from unfancied to champions we’ll ever see in the English top flight, and it’s still spoken about to this day for that very reason.