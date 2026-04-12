‘The bookmakers considered it more likely the Loch Ness Monster would appear or that Bono would be elected Pope’ Leicester City legend Claudio Ranieri reveals the key player to 2016 title win
Claudio Ranieri believes one player was key to his 2016 success
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Leicester City began their title-winning season in 2015/16 with 5000-1 odds of lifting the trophy.
It’s probably the biggest swing from unfancied to champions we’ll ever see in the English top flight, and it’s still spoken about to this day for that very reason.
Incredibly, manager Claudio Ranieri was given the brief to reach 40 points on arriving at the club, with the Foxes having just avoided relegation the previous season.