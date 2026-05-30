Kasper Schmeichel interview: "Sometimes the body makes the decisions that the heart can't read, it's definitely not how I wanted it, my career's finished"

Kasper Schmeichel is sitting on the balcony at the Leicester City Performance Centre, looking out wistfully at the inviting pitches where he once trained. “People talk about my drive. I never saw it as drive. I saw it as love. Because I love playing football. It is the best feeling in the world. I'm looking at this pitch here now, and I'm itching to be on that pitch.”



But he can’t. A shoulder injury has sadly forced the Celtic keeper’s retirement at 39. He looks away from the pitches and inside. Leicester’s boys of 2016 are gathering—his old teammates, those he shared the 5,000-1 fairytale with. They’re back for a charity fundraiser at the King Power today.



Schmeichel can’t get involved on the field, but he can with all the reminiscing and revelry. He's understandably in a reflective mood, thinking back to the love of the game that drove him through difficult times, the trophies won, and the friendships and memories made. It’s his first visit back to Seagrave since leaving Leicester four years ago.

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Band of brothers

“It's very strange in some ways because it genuinely feels like yesterday. There's all the staff behind the scenes here, it's great to see everyone again. I've missed them. This club will always be special to me.”

Leicester’s 2015-16 champions will always be special, not only locally and nationally but around the world, and for all time. They were a band of brothers, mates as well as teammates.

Kasper Schmeichel, Wilfred Ndidi and Wes Morgan celebrate at the final whistle after securing a historic victory over Sevilla FC in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

“It was a great time! It really was! At the old Belvoir Drive training ground, there were these big ice baths and hot baths, and you could hide in them. You'd see people coming in, and lads would be hiding in these baths with rolled-up socks, two pairs of wet socks bunched up, wet and heavy, and just launch them. And they hurt! I had a couple of direct hits! I also got hit a few times! It was a fun time. You were going out to battle with your brothers on the pitch, but off the pitch, we had a great time.”

Jamie Vardy summed the spirit up. “Vards always jokes we were the best pub team in the world. That's pretty accurate! The whole point of that team was a collective. With each person, there'll be a story - rejection, someone telling them they weren't good enough, being forced out of a club. There were lots of subplots that gave everyone that edge, that gave everyone that fire that ‘this is going to happen for me’. And when you put those things into a dressing room, throw those into the fire, that fire becomes big and we smell blood straight away.” They went for the big beasts of the Premier League and won. I ask whether 2016 will ever be repeated. “Potentially! The great thing about sport is the hope. Any underdog story is a great story. Because of the Premier League, ours is a very, very big underdog story, and it gave hope to many people that sport is still a very competitive thing. It's not just about finance.”

Vards always jokes we were the best pub team in the world. That's pretty accurate!

It's about persistence, too. Schmeichel needed time to develop. His first club, Manchester City, where his father Peter spent a season, sent him off on loan to Darlington, Bury, and Falkirk. Sven-Goran Eriksson then gave the young keeper a chance at the start of 07/08. “I played the first seven games, four clean sheets, and then it was taken away from me, and I had to restart.” He dropped back into the EFL, this time down to the Championship on loan at Cardiff City and Coventry City. “Having had that taste of Premier League football, I’m getting back there, no matter what. I am going to show to myself that all the hours, all the sacrifices, if you do them, it will happen. That was always my driving force, my love of playing football. I was going to make damn sure that when I got that chance again, I was 100% ready. I'd spend the hours studying goalkeeping. I'd spend the hours on the pitch. The one thing I'm probably happiest about in my career, when I look back now, is that I can say I gave everything I had.”

Schmeichel memorably gave everything in that epic 5,000-1 season, keeping 15 clean sheets in the 38 games, as Leicester upset the odds and the established order. “When I look back, what can I compare it to? Greece winning Euro 2004? Maybe. Denmark 92?” His father played in that Danish side that won Euro 92, having been invited in late following Yugoslavia’s disqualification. “92 was the reason that I never thought anything was impossible. That was instilled in me from five years old. Denmark can win the Euros. And instilled into me from six: why couldn't I win the Premier League?” He’d seen Peter win it with Manchester United in 1993, eventually winning it five times in the 1990s.

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Kasper was invited back to his old school in Copenhagen, in 2013, to talk about his career. “I was sitting, writing my notes, getting ready to do it, and I read it for my dad. He said, ‘you've always said this thing about you want to win the Premier League, and you're going to win the Premier League. But have you ever actually said it publicly? Have you ever actually dared to put your head on the chopping block and actually just say it?’ And I hadn't. So I thought, ‘OK! Right!’ I found a picture of me with the trophy from when my dad won it. And I put it up on the big screen, and in front of the people at the school, I said, ‘Right, the next time I come here, I will have won this.’ That was nerve-wracking to say. I'm really putting myself under pressure, I can’t come back if I don’t win it. But when my dad said it to me, it made me think actually, if I really do believe it, I do need to put it out there and put that pressure on myself to say, ‘this has to happen’.”