'Lisandro Martinez's sending off against Leeds was terrible. That's not what VAR is for. Get a former player in the VAR room with the referees. If you know the game, you know it's not deliberate' Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column

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Clinton Morrison reviews some of the game's biggest talking points, including Hugo Ekitike's devastating injury, Lisandro Martinez's controversial sending off, and the huge Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

Clinton Morrison&#039;s Top Top Column
Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column (Image credit: Future)

I’ll start with the news concerning Hugo Ekitike, with it now confirmed he’ll miss the World Cup with an Achilles injury.

It's a huge blow for Ekitike himself, for France, and also for Liverpool. Alexander Isak has only just returned after a long absence, and now they're going to lose probably their best striker this season for a long time. I wish him well with his recovery, because it's not an injury you can rush.

'I'd take Harry Maguire to the World Cup'

Hugo Ekitike faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Hugo Ekitike faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the game at Old Trafford between