'I’m devastated to be leaving, but this is football. This is the first blip, the fans are only going to demand more' Kieran Trippier tells FourFourTwo about his exit and the players who have 'sacrificed' themselves for the Toon

Kieran Trippier led the way for Newcastle United in more ways than one. In the Premier League, Champions League and especially last season’s Carabao Cup victory, ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, he was at the forefront, with and without the captain’s armband.

But his legacy on Tyneside is even bigger than that.

Without him, the entire outlook of the Saudi Arabian-backed project would have been very different. In fact, it may have fallen at the first hurdle.

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In January 2022, Newcastle were months on from the takeover, cash rich but points poor and staring relegation in the face. The transfer window was make or break, but they needed more than just players, they needed characters.



Trippier was the first, at the time a fully fledged England international playing Champions League football with Atletico Madrid. He had so much to lose, but showed faith so the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali would follow.



It is rare that football transfers transcend themselves. But in Trippier’s case, it is far from hyperbolic to suggest he is the most important in Newcastle’s recent history. Some may even say that doesn’t go far enough.



His exit also helps signify the end of an era on Tyneside. Big changes are expected after a disappointing season at St James’ Park, but despite his dwindling impact on the first team at the age of 35, the same character which made him so important on day one will be incredibly difficult to replace.



He remains the man who sets the standard. On his debut, an FA Cup tie against Cambridge United at home, he was given the strongest indication that any dreams he wanted to fulfil in black and white were heavily in the balance. With angst and fear engulfing all around him, Eddie Howe’s men fell to a shock 1-0 defeat.

Trippier has been a defining figure at Newcastle since the Saudi takeover (Image credit: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Yet, even then, his impact was obvious. Heads down and full of shame, his team-mates trudged off without applauding the fans, only for Trippier to drag them back and lead by example. A small but significant expectation he wanted those around him to adhere to.



Four years on, and Newcastle are a completely different club. Those dreams Trippier had on arrival have become reality, thanks in no small part to him.



“I’m devastated to be leaving, but this is football. Players come and go,” Trippier said after the game.



“It is an amazing stadium with amazing supporters, amazing people in the city. I’ve never felt emotional like this when leaving a club; this is the longest I’ve ever been at a club.”



Trippier is backing Newcastle to recover from a season which will likely see them miss out on European football, but warns that expectation is growing.



“I can only see this club going forward. The manager is top. If you look over the last four years, we’ve only gone higher. This is the first blip; the fans are only going to demand more. Pressure is a privilege but you’ve got to handle that pressure.



“Supporters have had a taste of success. They want more. I understand it, but that is the reality. The pressure will only get more intense; the players better get used to it.”



For all the nostalgia on show against West Ham on Saturday, there was a glimpse of the future and new names in the headlines. Nick Woltemade and William Osula both scored as Newcastle sent a packed St James’ Park home for the summer in style.



Both players’ futures have been the source of much debate, but for different reasons, have done their chances of playing a bigger role next season no harm at all.



With Howe’s popularity being questioned more and more this season, his use of Woltemade has been a lightning rod for scrutiny. The Germany star, who is Newcastle’s record signing, has had a mixed campaign, and he has played less and less as a striker as it has progressed, being deployed in a midfield role.

Trippier has had his say on team-mate Nick Woltemade (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it may be a simplistic view, there seems to be a culture war developing among the fanbase. Those who back Howe perhaps do not trust Woltemade enough, while many of Howe’s critics centre their frustrations on the lack of opportunities he is afforded.



Whatever happens in the summer, a choice must be made. Woltemade is not the sort of player who can be moulded; the team must be built around him, or he should be sold. There can be no nuance.



“There has been a lot said about Nick,” Trippier added. “He has played a no.8 role, and at no.10. He has sacrificed himself for the team. I give him huge credit; I’m happy he scored today. I see how hard he works behind the scenes.



“He’s shown great character. He is willing to do the ugly stuff for the team. Next season, when he has a full pre-season, he’ll bang goals in for fun for this club.”



Trippier joined Newcastle as a big name with so much promise, now he leaves a legend. The end of his chapter brings with it lots of uncertainty elsewhere after a challenging year, but thanks to Osula and Woltemade, there is reason to be excited, too.