Manchester United record signing offered contract termination in dramatic fall from grace: report

Paul Pogba might be on the lookout for a new club

Paul Pogba’s attempt to resurrect his professional career has suffered a setback, with AS Monaco reportedly offering to terminate the 33-year-old midfielder's contract by mutual agreement just over a year after his arrival.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 outfit have opened talks to negotiate a financial settlement that would cancel his deal, which was originally scheduled to run until 2027.

The decision follows reports of a fresh thigh injury suffered in pre-season training. Pogba's first season since returning from a doping ban was punctuated by injuries.

Paul Pogba is on the move again

Pogba during his first Juventus stint (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman joined Monaco in June 2025 on a free transfer, aiming to rebuild his career after serving an 18-month anti-doping ban.

The suspension was initially handed down as a four-year ban in late 2023 following a failed test for elevated levels of DHEA while at Juventus, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the sanction on appeal, clearing him to return in early 2025.

Paul Pogba with the Europa League trophy

However, his spell in Monaco has been disrupted by repeated physical issues. Plagued by knee injuries and recurring muscular problems, the former France international managed just 115 official minutes across six substitute appearances during the 2025/26 campaign.

Having featured for only 45 minutes in warm-up friendlies this summer, his latest training breakdown has seemingly accelerated Monaco's push to sever ties before the transfer deadline.

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Pogba's rapid decline marks a dramatic fall from grace for one of the most gifted midfielders of his era. Pogba remains Manchester United's record signing, having rejoined the Premier League giants from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record £89 million (€105m) fee.

During his peak years, Pogba won four consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus, scored in the 2018 World Cup Final as France won the trophy in Russia, and lifted the UEFA Europa League and League Cup with Man United.

Since leaving Old Trafford for a second time to return to Turin in 2022, his career has been beset by chronic injury setbacks and his doping ban.