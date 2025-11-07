Is Iliman Ndiaye injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Iliman Ndiaye was unable to complete the game after scoring the opener away to Sunderland on Monday night

The sight of Iliman Ndiaye traipsing off the pitch with an injury issue is always going to come as a concern to Everton fans.

The winger has been superb since making the move from Marseille in summer 2024, racking up 15 goals in 49 appearances for a side that was struggling on and off the pitch through most of his early days at the club.

Things have been rather more steady since the club was finally taken over and David Moyes returned as manager last season, and Ndiaye remains Everton's star player alongside summer loan signing Jack Grealish.

David Moyes hopeful over Iliman Ndiaye injury

Ndiaye opened the scoring against Sunderland in Monday night's 1-1 draw away to Sunderland - his fourth goal of the season - but was unable to see the game through to its conclusion.

The Senegal international received treatment on the pitch around an hour into the game before being subbed off to be replaced by Dwight McNeil.

Jack Grealish has helped take some of the pressure off Iliman Ndiaye (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moyes downplayed fears of any serious issue after the game, however, indicating that his withdrawal was more precautionary than anything.

He said: "I don't think it's anything serious. He wasn't sure if he was cramping up or something tightening up so we felt it wasn't worth taking the risk at the time."

If that is the case then there is a good prospect of Ndiaye being fit to face Fulham in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Ndiaye has also been included in Senegal's squad for their upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Kenya, it was announced on Thursday.

Iliman Ndiaye is one of Everton's star players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton have had a mixed start to the current Premier League season and sit 14th after ten games with three wins, three draws and four losses.

With one of the weakest attacking records in the division already, losing Ndiaye would be a major blow to the side.