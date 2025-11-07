Is Ismaila Sarr injured this weekend? Premier League injury news

News
By published

The Crystal Palace winger was taken off midway through the second half of their Conference League victory over AZ

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 6: Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring his team&amp;apos;s third goal during the UEFA Conference League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Crystal Palace FC and AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park on November 6, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal for Crystal Palace against AZ Alkmaar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ismaila Sarr's withdrawal from Crystal Palace's Conference League victory on Thursday evening prompted concern from Eagles fans...and those who have the in-form winger in their Fantasy Premier League teams.

The Senegal international was on a hat-trick at Selhurst Park as Oliver Glasner's side eased to a 3-1 victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace taking cautionary approach to Ismaila Sarr fitness

Ismaila Sarr has been in form for Crystal Palace this season

Ismaila Sarr scored a brace against AZ in the Conference League before being subbed off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those goals took Sarr's tally for the season to eight in just 15 appearances in all competitions for Palace, who sit ninth in the Premier League.

But his substitution has provoked concern ahead of the latest instalment of their unusual but heated rivalry with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Oliver Glasner says Crystal Palace are managing Ismaila Sarr&#039;s minutes

Ismaila Sarr scored twice away to Brighton last December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palace boss Glasner confirmed after the game that he took Sarr off for fitness reasons - but indicated that the measure was precautionary and done with a specific view to keeping him available to face Brighton.

As reported by The Standard, Glasner said of Sarr after the AZ game: "He mentioned [on Wednesday] a very, very small tightness in his hamstring. The doctor told me.

"We have a game on Sunday as well, then he plays for Senegal - fortunately, here in London.

"Again, we have to manage the minutes. This is what we could do [against AZ]."

Ismaila Sarr is a potential doubt to face Brighton on Sunday

Crystal Palace did the double over Brighton last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarr is part of the Senegal squad that will face Brazil in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday, with another friendly also lined up against Kenya the following Tuesday.

FA Cup holders Palace meanwhile face a fixture pile-up after the international break thanks to their commitments in the Conference League, Premier League, and the Carabao Cup.

Palace are scheduled to play 11 games in just six and a half weeks between the Premier League resuming on November 22 and New Year's Day.

Glasner has been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with that state of affairs, saying: "I think that the EFL and the Premier League didn't solve this problem before the start of the season. They will learn from it and I am pretty sure that next year they will have the solution before the start of the season."

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.