Is Ismaila Sarr injured this weekend? Premier League injury news

Ismaila Sarr's withdrawal from Crystal Palace's Conference League victory on Thursday evening prompted concern from Eagles fans...and those who have the in-form winger in their Fantasy Premier League teams.

The Senegal international was on a hat-trick at Selhurst Park as Oliver Glasner's side eased to a 3-1 victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

So it was surprising when Sarr's number went up just eight minutes after he had scored his second goal, to be replaced by Daichi Kamada.

Crystal Palace taking cautionary approach to Ismaila Sarr fitness

Ismaila Sarr scored a brace against AZ in the Conference League before being subbed off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those goals took Sarr's tally for the season to eight in just 15 appearances in all competitions for Palace, who sit ninth in the Premier League.

But his substitution has provoked concern ahead of the latest instalment of their unusual but heated rivalry with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice away to Brighton last December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palace boss Glasner confirmed after the game that he took Sarr off for fitness reasons - but indicated that the measure was precautionary and done with a specific view to keeping him available to face Brighton.

As reported by The Standard, Glasner said of Sarr after the AZ game: "He mentioned [on Wednesday] a very, very small tightness in his hamstring. The doctor told me.

"We have a game on Sunday as well, then he plays for Senegal - fortunately, here in London.

"Again, we have to manage the minutes. This is what we could do [against AZ]."

Crystal Palace did the double over Brighton last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarr is part of the Senegal squad that will face Brazil in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday, with another friendly also lined up against Kenya the following Tuesday.

FA Cup holders Palace meanwhile face a fixture pile-up after the international break thanks to their commitments in the Conference League, Premier League, and the Carabao Cup.

Palace are scheduled to play 11 games in just six and a half weeks between the Premier League resuming on November 22 and New Year's Day.

Glasner has been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with that state of affairs, saying: "I think that the EFL and the Premier League didn't solve this problem before the start of the season. They will learn from it and I am pretty sure that next year they will have the solution before the start of the season."