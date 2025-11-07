Is Ismaila Sarr injured this weekend? Premier League injury news
The Crystal Palace winger was taken off midway through the second half of their Conference League victory over AZ
Ismaila Sarr's withdrawal from Crystal Palace's Conference League victory on Thursday evening prompted concern from Eagles fans...and those who have the in-form winger in their Fantasy Premier League teams.
The Senegal international was on a hat-trick at Selhurst Park as Oliver Glasner's side eased to a 3-1 victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.
So it was surprising when Sarr's number went up just eight minutes after he had scored his second goal, to be replaced by Daichi Kamada.
Crystal Palace taking cautionary approach to Ismaila Sarr fitness
Those goals took Sarr's tally for the season to eight in just 15 appearances in all competitions for Palace, who sit ninth in the Premier League.
But his substitution has provoked concern ahead of the latest instalment of their unusual but heated rivalry with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
Palace boss Glasner confirmed after the game that he took Sarr off for fitness reasons - but indicated that the measure was precautionary and done with a specific view to keeping him available to face Brighton.
As reported by The Standard, Glasner said of Sarr after the AZ game: "He mentioned [on Wednesday] a very, very small tightness in his hamstring. The doctor told me.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"We have a game on Sunday as well, then he plays for Senegal - fortunately, here in London.
"Again, we have to manage the minutes. This is what we could do [against AZ]."
Sarr is part of the Senegal squad that will face Brazil in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday, with another friendly also lined up against Kenya the following Tuesday.
FA Cup holders Palace meanwhile face a fixture pile-up after the international break thanks to their commitments in the Conference League, Premier League, and the Carabao Cup.
Palace are scheduled to play 11 games in just six and a half weeks between the Premier League resuming on November 22 and New Year's Day.
Glasner has been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with that state of affairs, saying: "I think that the EFL and the Premier League didn't solve this problem before the start of the season. They will learn from it and I am pretty sure that next year they will have the solution before the start of the season."
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.