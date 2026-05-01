Is Jurrien Timber injured? Arsenal defender's fitness latest

Jurrien Timber has been an integral part of Arsenal's Premier League title challenge and his recent absence coincided with a downturn in their fortunes.

The Netherlands international picked up a groin injury as Mikel Arteta's side saw off Everton with a late win in mid-March which was initially suspected to be a minor issue.

But Timber remains conspicuous by his absence for Arsenal after being a notable omission from their matchday squads for the next nine games in all competitions.