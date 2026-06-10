Arsenal complete first summer acquisition following shock exit: report

Arsenal have begun a busy summer behind the scenes, less than a fortnight after losing the Champions League final.

Manager Mikel Arteta guided his side to a Premier League title this season, as Arsenal fulfilled their potential of the last few domestic campaigns, before taking Paris Saint-Germain to penalties in Budapest – and work has already begun on improving the squad.

With Arteta looking to make marginal gains and correct some of the issues that have dogged his side over the past couple of years, the Gunners certainly aren't resting on their laurels.

Arsenal to bring in former sprint king for surprise new role

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal plan to make big signings this summer, with a new right-back, a midfielder and a left-winger rumoured to be on the hit list, as Arteta looks to become the first Gunners boss to successfully retain a league title since the 1930s.

Club owner Stan Kroenke came to London for the Premier League title celebrations, with son Josh being particularly present in both the media and for the parade, with the message coming from the Kroenke Sports Entertainment (KSE) ownership that this is just the start of success for the club.

Josh Kroenke has been present in North London in the last few weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sam Wallace of the Telegraph, the first move that Arsenal are making this summer is one off the pitch, with former Olympic sprinter Arnaldo Abrantes in line to become the club's new head doctor.

This comes after the surprise sacking of Zafar Iqbal, with the ever-reliable David Ornstein reaffirming for The Athletic that the Portuguese is to be appointed.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Iqbal was in the role for two years, replacing Gary O'Driscoll who left to join Manchester United in 2024, with Sami Mokbel of the BBC claiming the medical practitioner is “highly respected throughout football, [with] the decision [coming] unexpectedly”.

Arsenal have suffered an avalanche of injuries over the last two seasons, as half a dozen players required surgery last season and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard have all missed significant chunks of this season.

This week, Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the World Cup by the Netherlands, having failed to recover from a groin injury in time for the tournament, while William Saliba is a doubt for France's group stage clashes.