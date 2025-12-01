Algeria World Cup 2026 squad: Vladimir Petkovic's latest selection for the Arab Cup

The Algeria World Cup 2026 squad is forming as the nation look to their first appearance in 12 years next summer.

in 2019, they were crowned African Cup of Nations champions, but failure to qualify for the World Cup either side of that victory is a disappointment.

Guided by some exciting new talents, they'll be hoping to prove to the world they can compete at this level regularly – starting with the 2026 World Cup.

The Arab Cup is next on the horizon for Algeria, who will be taking a side with fewer high-profile players: the majority of their squad are based in the Arab World with a few exceptions, namely Islam Slimani, who is now 37, the nation's all-time scorer and playing club football in Romania.

After that, the Fennecs travel to Morocco to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Riyad Mahrez will finally get his shot on a truly world stage after lighting it up in the Premier League and Champions League for several years, before a move to the Middle East.

He's backed by some exciting talents, including Badredine Bouanani and Animee Gouiri, bith playing in France. Luca Zidane, the son of Zinedine, represents them in goal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

Algeria's World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Farid Chaâl (CR Belouizdad)

GK: Rayane Yesli (HFX Wanderers)

GK: Mohamed Idir Hadid (JS Kabylie)

DF: Houari Baouche (CS Constantine)

DF: Naoufel Khacef (CR Belouizdad)

DF: Youcef Atal (Al-Sadd)

DF: Abdelkader Bedrane (Damac)

DF: Réda Halaïmia (MC Alger)

DF: Mohamed Amine Tougai (Espérance de Tunis)

DF: Achref Abada (ASO Chlef)

DF: Reda Benchaa (JS Kabylie)

MF: Sofiane Bendebka (Al-Fateh)

MF: Zakaria Draoui (USM Alger)

MF: Victor Lekhal (Al-Qadsia)

MF: Houssem Eddine Mrezigue (Dynamo Makhachkala)

FW: Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail)

FW: Yassine Benzia (Al-Fayha)

FW: Amir Sayoud (Al-Hazem)

FW: Yacine Brahimi (Al-Gharafa)

FW: Islam Slimani (CFR Cluj)

FW: Rafik Guitane (Estoril Praia)

FW: Redouane Berkane (Al-Wakrah)

FW: Adam Ounas (Al-Sailiya)

Fixtures and results

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 31: Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria, Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 28: Algeria vs Burkina Faso, Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 24: Algeria vs Sudan, Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Arab Cup 2025 – December 9: Algeria vs Iraq, Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 6: Bahrain vs Algeria, Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 3: Algeria vs Sudan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

November 18: Saudi Arabia 0-2 Algeria, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

November 13: Algeria 3-1 Zimbabwe, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

October 14: Algeria 2–1 Uganda, Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium, Tizi Ouzou, Algeria

October 9: Somalia 0–3 Algeria, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran, Algeria

September 8: Guinea 0–0 Algeria, Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco

September 4: Algeria 3–1 Botswana, Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium, Tizi Ouzou, Algeria

June 10: Sweden 4–3 Algeria, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

June 5: Algeria 2–0 Rwanda, Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine, Algeria

March 25: Algeria 5–1 Mozambique, Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium, Tizi Ouzou, Algeria

March 21: Botswana 1–3 Algeria, Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, Francistown, Botswana

Manager

Who is Algeria's manager?

Vladimir Petkovic is undertaking his second international management roles in the shape of Algeria.

Between 2014 and 2021 he was in charge of the Swiss national team, leading them in the 2016 and delayed 2020 European Championships, as well as the 2018 World Cup.

He's been in charge of Algeria since February 2024 after they parted with Djamel Belmadi following a second consecutive AFCON where they failed to make it out the group.

Star player

Who is Algeria's star player?

Riyad Mahrez in action for Algeria against Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For many years Riyad Mahrez lit up the Premier League. In 2016, he was part of the Leicester side who achieved the unthinkable in winning England's top flight, and was named the PFA Player of the Year after recording 17 goals and 10 assists.

He now plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ahli and won the AFC Champions League with them in the 2024/25 season, the first time the club have done so in their history.

He's still the lynchpin of this Algeria side, and much of their success on the pitch comes when he is playing well.