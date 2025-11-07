Is Viktor Gyokeres injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Viktor Gyokeres sparked concerns last weekend when he was unable to come out for the second half of the Gunners' 2-0 win away to Burnley.

The Arsenal striker had opened the scoring in the 14th minute but was replaced by Mikel Merino at the break, with the Spaniard continuing to deputise up front for Tuesday night's 3-0 win away to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Gyokeres has also been left out of Graham Potter's Sweden squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Slovenia.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres looks set to miss Sunderland clash

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique <p>Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters. Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

That has left Gyokeres' availability to face Sunderland in Arsenal's final game before the international break in doubt.

Mikel Arteta's side will visit Wearside in the Premier League's Saturday teatime kick-off, which is set for a 5:30pm kick-off.

Viktor Gyokeres joined from Sporting in a big-money move this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

That injury means that Merino is likely to continue up front for Arsenal at the Stadium of Light after he impressed with a brace in the Czech Republic.

Arteta confirmed at his pre-match press conference that he does not expect to have any new players back available to face Sunderland.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, football.london write that 'fears over something more serious for the striker have simmered and there is even hope that he could return for the first match following the international break'.

That would be the North London Derby against Tottenham, which is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 23 in a 4:30pm kick-off.

Arsenal could have a much-bolstered attacking options in time for that game, with Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and playmaker Martin Odegaard all hoped to join Gyokeres in returning to action in time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta has also confirmed that long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus has returned to full training.

The Brazilian has been out for 10 months with an ACL injury and is likely to have some way to go before he can return to match action - and Arteta would not be drawn on when that might be.

He said: "I don't know. Now is about making the steps day by day, in different surroundings. Obviously he’s been doing everything on his own. Now he has good players around him, competitive players around him, and I love his energy. Let’s see how he copes with that.”