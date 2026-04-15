Liverpool report: Ekitike set for nine month absence after horror Champions League injury
The Frenchman was stretchered off the pitch during last night’s Champions League clash
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Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike is preparing for life on the sidelines after his withdrawal in last night’s Champions League clash against PSG.
The Liverpool forward was stretchered off the pitch at Anfield after just 30 minutes, being replaced by Mohamed Salah in the Champions League quarter-final.
The game ended 2-0 to PSG, with a brace from Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele making the difference for the travelling side.