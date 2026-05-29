Is Achraf Hakimi injured? Champions League final injury update on Paris Saint-Germain right-back

Achraf Hakimi has been an injury doubt for the Champions League final

There's yet more English opposition in the way for the European champions as they aim to retain their crown in Budapest on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain will play in the Champions League final for the second season in a row and have become used to seeing off Premier League opponents in those runs to the final two.

Luis Enrique's French champions knocked Arsenal out in last season's semi-final but the Gunners, now league champions too, stand in their way of back-to back final wins in Hungary.

Is Achraf Hakimi available for the Champions League final?

Hakimi has been sidelined by a hamstring injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attacking right-back Achraf Hakimi has been key to PSG's success. The 27-year-old scored the last goal of last season's semi-final against Arsenal and the first of PSG's emphatic final victory over Inter Milan.

Both his club and international manager Mohamed Ouahbi have been keeping a close eye on the progress of the Morocco captain, who has been out with a hamstring injury with the Champions League final and World Cup 2026 drawing ever nearer.

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Hakimi picked up the injury in the first leg of PSG's bonkers Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, missing the second leg as well as the Parisians' last four games in Ligue 1.

PSG in particular have been boosted by the latest update on the eve of the Champions League final against Arsenal at Puskas Arena.

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"Although PSG haven’t confirmed that Hakimi will definitely be fit to play, he resumed group training on Tuesday and has been named in the squad for the game," reports AS.

"Hakimi’s presence would be a huge boost for PSG, given his impact at both ends of the field.

"Although nominally a full-back, the Madrid-born star is a key attacking outlet for Luis Enrique’s team, often popping up in positions other right-backs wouldn’t even dream of venturing into."

PSG boss Luis Enrique (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having missed three of the last four group stage fixtures, Hakimi had played in all of PSG's Champions League knock-out fixtures before the extraordinary 5-4 at the Allianz Arena last month.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to be fit after a minor injury of his own in advance of the Champions League final, which will not be broadcast free-to-air in the United Kingdom for the first time since its rebrand in 1992.

"We have made all three UEFA finals this year available from just £4.99, the price for a month-long subscription to HBO Max that also includes the great entertainment on the service. This represents exceptional value for fans to watch the conclusion of the competitions," said TNT Sports.