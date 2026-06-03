Michail Antonio ‘wanted West Ham to get relegated’ after sour end to Hammers career

Michail Antonio opened up to Capital XTRA about the resentment he harboured towards West Ham.

West Ham’s highest Premier League goalscorer has lashed out at the Hammers after a sour end to his playing days in East London.

Michail Antonio revealed to Capital XTRA that he “wanted West Ham to get relegated” in the aftermath of his release from the Hammers.

That sequence of events occurred after Antonio sustained injuries in a car crash in December 2024 - a horror event that eventually led to his release from West Ham.

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Michail Antonio: 'You know what, I want the club to get relegated'

The crash, which Antonio described as near-fatal, led to a prolonged period of rehabilitation for the former Hammers man, who tops their goalscoring charts.

His consistent availability and strike tally was partially responsible for the debt he felt West Ham owed him in the aftermath of the crash - Antonio was released from the club in June 2025 upon the expiration of his contract.

The ex-West Ham striker scored 68 goals in 268 appearances for the Hammers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Speaking to Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie, the 36-year-old confessed that he harboured resentment for his former club, resulting in him hoping that West Ham would get relegated from the Premier League, which they did this season.

“I played basically every week for 10 years straight… most Premier League goals for West Ham. It wasn’t like I was a squad player,” prefaced Antonio.

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“Then I get in a car crash, [so] I’m thinking that they look after me, because they said they probably will give me something. Then at the end of the season, they didn't.

“I was like, the only way for the owners to feel my pain is by them getting relegated. So, I was like, ‘You know what, I want the club to get relegated,’” he continued.

The 36-year-old revealed that he turned to the Bible and therapy in hopes of curing his resentment and the grudges he held against the club’s owners, which worked.