Who is Omar Artan? The referee for PSG vs Aston Villa in UEFA Super Cup

The 2026 UEFA Super Cup sees Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain take on Europa League holders Aston Villa at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

All eyes won't just be on the lineups, though - the man in the middle will also take centre stage, at least for a short while.

Tonight's referee is 34-year-old Somali official Omar Artan, whose appointment represents an historic and unusual refereeing selection.

Who is Omar Artan?

Omar Artan officiating at the U20 World Cup last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Artan is an international referee registered with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He joined FIFA’s international panel of match officials in 2018 and in 2024 became the first Somali official to referee at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A year later, he was named the CAF Men's Referee of the Year following his displays across continental competitions. More recently, Artan officiated the second leg of the CAF Champions League Final.

Why is a CAF referee officiating a UEFA competition?

Under normal circumstances, UEFA match appointments are drawn from Europe's elite refereeing pool.

Artan’s selection for PSG vs Aston Villa is an anomaly, marking the first time a non-European referee will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup.

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UEFA confirmed the appointment stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between UEFA and CAF. The partnership was established to 'foster exchange programs, referee development, and cross-continental cooperation'.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has praised Artan as an official of 'exceptional quality,' awarding him the match to demonstrate respect for African officiating standards.

But, there is more to Artan's story than his exploits in Africa.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and his UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin (R) (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 World Cup US Entry Controversy

Artan’s appointment in Europe comes straight after the high-profile geopolitical controversy he found himself at the centre of before the 2026 World Cup.

Having been selected by FIFA as one of the tournament's lead match officials, Artan flew to the United States in June. However, upon landing at Miami International Airport, US Customs and Border Protection denied him entry to the United States and placed him on a return flight.

US authorities cited strict travel bans and unspecified 'vetting concerns,' sparking backlash from the international football community. FIFA expressed regret but conceded they lacked the legal authority to override US immigration enforcement.

Following his exclusion from the World Cup, UEFA decided to grant Artan the high-profile European fixture as a gesture of solidarity. He will be supported by an all-African officiating team in Salzburg, too.