Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the UEFA Super Cup?

Aston Villa will look to do what Arsenal could not in the Champions League Final and defeat Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

The Midlands club meet their Parisian opponents in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg.

Here's who you can expect to see among the TNT Sports presenters, pundits and commentators live from Germany.

Good luck stopping this lot (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Reshmin Chowdhury will present the evening's fare, and is joined by a pair of pundits.

Former Rangers and Villa man Alan Hutton will be there to give his thoughts on the Villans, while Fara Williams will share her opinions on the game, too.

It could only be the dynamic duo of Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on commentary.

They'll be supported by Emma Dodds as the pitchside reporter.