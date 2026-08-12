Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the UEFA Super Cup?
TNT Sports will bring coverage live from Salzburg as Aston Villa go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa will look to do what Arsenal could not in the Champions League Final and defeat Paris Saint-Germain this evening.
The Midlands club meet their Parisian opponents in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg.
Here's who you can expect to see among the TNT Sports presenters, pundits and commentators live from Germany.
Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits on TNT Sport for the UEFA Super Cup?
Who are the commentators and pundits for PSG vs Aston Villa?
Reshmin Chowdhury will present the evening's fare, and is joined by a pair of pundits.
Former Rangers and Villa man Alan Hutton will be there to give his thoughts on the Villans, while Fara Williams will share her opinions on the game, too.
It could only be the dynamic duo of Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on commentary.
They'll be supported by Emma Dodds as the pitchside reporter.
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Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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