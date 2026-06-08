New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani makes Mario Balotelli reference in World Cup 2026 promise

Mario Balotelli got a mention from the New York mayor

Politicians trying to show they have the common touch and talking football on the campaign trail is nothing new.

Whether it was Tony Blair trading headers with Kevin Keegan back in the ‘90s or David Cameron trying to remember if he supported West Ham or Aston Villa, this is a trope that more often than not ends with egg on the politician’s face.

But over in New York, they now have a mayor with a genuine passion for the game in Zohran Mamdani, an Arsenal fan and shareholder in Real Oviedo.

Mamdani’s Balotelli reference

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With the World Cup kicking off this week, Mamdani has been doing all he can to promote New York’s status as a host city, with a recent reference in a speech promising a ‘safe’ World Cup, including a typically eye-catching reference.

As he promised to be in constant communication before games in the city, Mamdani quoted a certain former Manchester City striker.

Zohran Mamdani is gearing up for the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Mario Balotelli, one of the greatest strikers in recent memory, once said about his goal celebrations: ‘When I score, I don’t celebrate because I only do my job. When a postman delivers letters, does he celebrate?'” Mamdani told his crowd.

“When I score, I don’t celebrate because it’s my job. When a postman delivers letters, does he celebrate?

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“When New York puts on a World Cup that is organised, safe, and runs smoothly and easily, will we celebrate? No, because we are only doing our job.”

Mamdani is clearly a fan of the maverick former Manchester City striker, but won’t get the chance to watch him in action this summer, due to Italy’s failure to qualify for the tourname