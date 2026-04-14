Newcastle United report: 'Offers coming in' for goalkeeper unwanted by Eddie Howe

Newcastle appear to be flogging an unwanted keeper

Newcastle United still have an uncertain picture between the sticks, but could soon be waving goodbye to one of their lesser-favoured glovemen.

They spent last summer chasing James Trafford, before seeing him move to Manchester City, but could yet reignite their interest there.

The Magpies instead loaned Aaron Ramsdale, who became the fifth senior goalkeeper at the club, along with Nick Pope, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Newcastle United fielding offers for unwanted goalkeeper