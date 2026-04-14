Newcastle United report: 'Offers coming in' for goalkeeper unwanted by Eddie Howe

News
By published

Newcastle United could soon be able to recoup some money on a failed signing

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, shows dejection during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James&amp;apos;s Park in Newcastle, on February 28, 2026.
Newcastle appear to be flogging an unwanted keeper (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United still have an uncertain picture between the sticks, but could soon be waving goodbye to one of their lesser-favoured glovemen.

They spent last summer chasing James Trafford, before seeing him move to Manchester City, but could yet reignite their interest there.

Newcastle United fielding offers for unwanted goalkeeper

Odysseas Vlachodimos of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at National Stadium on July 27, 2025 in Singapore.

Odysseas Vlachodimos has made just one appearance for Newcastle United