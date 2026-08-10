Newcastle United report: Fikayo Tomori set for cut-price move, following Ruben Amorim decision

Is Tomori on the move?

Newcastle United could add experience at the back in Fikayo Tomori, following their exodus this summer.

That's according to fresh reports, as the Toon look to rebuild their side after losing the likes of Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and most recently, Bruno Guimaraes, in the transfer market.

With new Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle bringing in youth prospects who can develop with the club, Tyneside has lost plenty of experience – with Tomori one candidate to restore it.

Newcastle United at the front of the queue for Fikayo Tomori

Matthias Jaissle is reshaping the squad he inherited (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Tomori was left out of Milan's friendly against Chelsea recently due to new manager Ruben Amorim not favouring the Canada-born defender.

Quotidiano Sportivo now notes that Newcastle are “knocking” for his signature along with Coventry City.

Ruben Amorim is now at Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Amorim deciding he doesn't want Tomori may come as somewhat of a surprise, given that the Portuguese infamously favours a three-at-the-back formation, the 28-year-old hasn't been in the best form over the last year and has struggled with playing in a high line at times.

A return to the Premier League could well help to revitalise the former Scudetto winner's career, however, as a squad option with plenty of experience under his belt.

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Newcastle are reeling from losing captain Guimaraes, with PIerre-Emile Hojbjerg reportedly eyed to vill the leadership void in the centre of midfield.

Tomori, meanwhile, could play in the centre of defence or as a full-back, given question marks over his positional sense – a role that the Magpies are still looking to fill after Trippier departed on a free transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season, and with questions persisting over Lewis Hall's future.

Milan would struggle to command a big fee for the England man, either way: Tomori's current contract expires in a year's time, with the Rossoneri in no rush to renew.

Newcastle have lost several big stars this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After making his senior England debut in 2019 – having represented the under-19s, under-20s and under-21s for the Three Lions, following a switch of allegiance from Canada's under-20s – Tomori has played just six international games.

The last of which came under Thomas Tuchel, however, with the Milan star in the first XI against Uruguay in March for a friendly, starting at left-back.

Tomori is worth €17m, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle face Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season.