Quickfire Quiz 180: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We sure could go for another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz right now and it's just as well, because we have one right here. Can you answer 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds?

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FourFourTwo has a ton more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, how's your memory of the most recent major summer tournament? Find out with FourFourTwo's Big World Cup 2026 quiz.

More domestically minded? Well, good for you. We want you to list the 72 current teams in the Football League – the Championship, League One and League Two. Let's identify the locations of these 10 iconic football statues while you're here.

There's a very tricky footballer autobiographies quiz and a this monster that asks you to name the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League. Slightly more broadly, can you name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?

We also want you to name all 95 clubs to have won any one of the top four tiers of English football and guess these team line-ups based on the nationalities of their players alone. Good luck! You'll need it.

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Still game? Let's try this one. Can you name 100 players simply by the clubs where they've played football in our latest career path quiz?

We have puzzles as well. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!