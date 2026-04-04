‘It was huge for my career. It was about fine margins, and playing in those big games where everyone was watching, you learn a lot about yourself. Are you at that level?’ Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers on playing Champions League football

Features
By Contributions from published

Morgan Rogers played his first Champions League season with Aston Villa last term

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring their team&amp;apos;s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa FC and Celtic FC at Villa Park on January 29, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Morgan Rogers made a strong impression on the Champions League last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers appeared in his first-ever Champions League campaign last season.

It was a landmark moment in what has been a rapid rise for the 23-year-old, going from appearing for Blackpool and Middlesbrough just a few seasons ago, to England caps and becoming one of the Premier League’s most notable players.

But, as for many players, Europe’s premier competition is seen as the true testing ground to see where you’re at in the football food chain.