'He doesn’t really tell us how to play, he just gives us ideas and structures, and gets us prepared for the games: ultimately the players have to show what we do at our clubs' Morgan Rogers tells FourFourTwo exclusively how Thomas Tuchel organises England
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By Mark White Contributions from Chris Flanagan published
England star Morgan Rogers is one of Thomas Tuchel's key men, and looking to lead England at the World Cup
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