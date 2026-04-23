'He doesn’t really tell us how to play, he just gives us ideas and structures, and gets us prepared for the games: ultimately the players have to show what we do at our clubs' Morgan Rogers tells FourFourTwo exclusively how Thomas Tuchel organises England

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England star Morgan Rogers is one of Thomas Tuchel's key men, and looking to lead England at the World Cup

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: England manager Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media during a press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 30, 2026 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Bradley Collyer - Pool/Getty Images)
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