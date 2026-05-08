Emery masterclass or minor miracle? It doesn't matter for Europa League finalists Aston Villa

Opinion
By published

Aston Villa lurched from the ridiculous to the sublime in the space of five days. Suddenly, all their targets are back in view…

John McGinn of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Europa League 2025/26 semi-final second leg match against Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa are in a European final once more (Image credit: Getty Images)