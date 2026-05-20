How to watch Europa League Final 2026 for FREE: TV Channels and Preview for Freiburg vs Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins will be aiming to fire Aston Villa to European glory in Istanbul

Watch the Europa League final 2026 today as Aston Villa aim to end their 30-year wait for a major trophy against a Freiburg side who have never won a top honour, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Villa booked their place in next season's Champions League with a 4-2 triumph over Liverpool on Friday night, but lifting the continent's second-biggest club prize would surely be the high point of Unai Emery's reign.

Victory in Istanbul would be even more significant for German opponents Freiburg, who have never won a major trophy in their 122-year history.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Freiburg online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Europa League Final 2026 for free?

Yes! You can watch Aston Villa vs Freiburg for free in several countries, including Belgium, Switzerland and Turkey.

🇧🇪 Belgium: RTBF

🇨🇭 Switzerland: RSI / SRF

/ 🇹🇷 Turkey: TRT1 via Tabii

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Watch Europa League Final from anywhere

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How to watch Europa League Final in the UK

Freiburg vs Aston Villa will be shown exclusively live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the HBO Max platform.

Watch the Europa League final 2026 on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99 a month. HBO Max are also offering this game with their standard plan (£4.99/month).

Watch Europa League Final in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Freiburg vs Aston Villa on CBS Sports Network. US-based fans can also watch it on Paramount+.

Watch the Europa League final 2026 on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Europa League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live-streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You need only the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch Europa League Final in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Europa League final 2026 on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final 2026 Preview

Ten years ago this week, Aston Villa were licking their wounds after a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal concluded a miserable season in which they mustered only 17 points and finished rock-bottom of the Premier League, condemning the club to a first relegation since the late 1980s.

It took the Villans three years to return to the top flight and they didn't pull up any trees in their first three campaigns back in the division - but everything changed when they appointed Unai Emery as manager in October 2022.

The upturn in form was instant and Villa have not looked back. Emery's achievements include guiding the club back to the Champions League in 2023/24 after more than 40 years away, reaching the semi-finals of the Conference League and FA Cup in successive seasons, and now steering the Villans into a first major continental final since they won the European Cup in 1982.

The only thing missing has been some silverware, and now Villa have the chance to win their first major trophy since they lifted the League Cup in 1996. In Emery, they have the perfect man at the helm, with the Spaniard already a four-time winner of this competition across his spells with Sevilla and Villarreal.

The third of those four triumphs came when his Sevilla side beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in May 2016, in the same week that Villa were planning for life in the Championship. If you had told Villa fans that day that this serial winner would be leading their club into a Europa League final 10 years later, you would have been laughed out of Birmingham.

SEE ALSO The latest news on everything Europa League

If Villa's 30-year drought seems like a long time, try being a Freiburg supporter. The Bundesliga club have never won a major trophy in their 122-year existence and simply reaching the Europa League final is a brilliant achievement, having never previously progressed beyond the last 16 of this competition.

It would be foolish to write off the Germans, though, with Julian Schuster's side having now finished in the top seven of the Bundesliga in each of the past two seasons, while they scored 15 goals across their knockout ties against Genk, Celta Vigo and Braga.

Central to their hopes will be Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi, who is just 20 years old but is already one of the rising stars of the Bundesliga and a regular for his country, while German 2014 World Cup winner Matthias Ginter brings experience at the back.

Freiburg will be underdogs in Istanbul, but they have already gone further than any of their predecessors. Now, can they write the final chapter of their fairy tale?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-0 Freiburg

Villa are rightly favourites, but finals are usually cagey so they may have to work harder than some people think to end their trophy drought.