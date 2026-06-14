TWO England wonderkids have already scored at the World Cup... but not for Thomas Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel may be wishing he had the two Germany internationals at his disposal

Germany have made their World Cup start against Curacao, and opened their campaign strongly with the help of two former England youth internationals.

Curacao went into this game looking to make a strong first impression, as their maiden World Cup adventure, but may have hoped for an easier start to the tournament than four-time winners, Germany.

The newcomers looked to start energetically, particularly through key man, former Manchester United academy star Tahith Chong, but the gulf in quality was apparent in the early moments.

Germany race out of the World Cup blocks with two former England men

Julian Nagelsmann named a mix of well-experienced internationals and young talent, including the likes of Liverpool man Florian Wirtz, 22-year-old full-back Nathaniel Brown and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

But two of the most influential names in that starting XI could have been turning out for England this summer, if things had been different.

Jamal Musiala spent a lot of time around England's youth setup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Die Mannschaft’s took the lead in the sixth minute through the curling effort of Felix Nmecha, but it was actually the third strong scoring opportunity Nagelsmann’s side had, with the goalscorer almost notching a second moments later.

The Borussia Dortmund man – formally of Manchester City and brother of Leeds United star Lukas – seemed to be everywhere in the first 10 minutes in his ninth cap for the nation, later winning the penalty for Germany's third, but until Under-19 level, he actually turned out for the Three Lions.

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And he’s not alone in the squad, with Musiala also famously rising through the ranks at St George’s Park alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Co