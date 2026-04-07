Viktor Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting but here's why he could still be BOOED on Lisbon return vs Arsenal

Victor Gyokeres could be on the receiving end of some boos in Lisbon.

Arsenal striker Victor Gyokeres could be greeted by a chorus of boos when he returns to Lisbon to face Sporting in the Champions League.

The Gunners' centre forward was prolific for the Portuguese side, scoring 97 goals in 102 matches, and helping them claim two Primeira Liga titles.

However, not all Sporting fans remember him fondly, after the way he acted in order to force through a move to North London.

Why Sporting threatened to fine Victor Gyokeres

Gyokeres eventually pushed through a move to Arsenal last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting threatened the player with fines and further punishment after he failed to turn up for a pre-season training camp in the Algarve.

The striker instead decided to stay in Sweden with his family, making it clear he wanted his time in Portugal to come to an end.