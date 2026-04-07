Viktor Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting but here's why he could still be BOOED on Lisbon return vs Arsenal

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Sporting Lisbon fans are unhappy about the way he forced his move to the Premier League

Sporting striker Victor Gyokeres
Victor Gyokeres could be on the receiving end of some boos in Lisbon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Victor Gyokeres could be greeted by a chorus of boos when he returns to Lisbon to face Sporting in the Champions League.

The Gunners' centre forward was prolific for the Portuguese side, scoring 97 goals in 102 matches, and helping them claim two Primeira Liga titles.

Why Sporting threatened to fine Victor Gyokeres

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres signed for the club last summer from Sporting Lisbon

Gyokeres eventually pushed through a move to Arsenal last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting threatened the player with fines and further punishment after he failed to turn up for a pre-season training camp in the Algarve.

The striker instead decided to stay in Sweden with his family, making it clear he wanted his time in Portugal to come to an end.

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