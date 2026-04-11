Arsenal gambled on Viktor Gyokeres - and now it seems it's cost them the league

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres to do one thing and one thing only: to score goals.

It was the one thing missing from an Arsenal side that could do just about everything else: they could play through a high press or over it, win with brute force or dominate with superior technicality. But they didn't always put the ball in the back of the net.

After a return of 97 in 102 games in Portugal, Gyokeres simply had one job. Unfortunately, that is the issue: there's more to being a striker than just scoring goals.