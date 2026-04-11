Arsenal gambled on Viktor Gyokeres - and now it seems it's cost them the league

Opinion
By published

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres put in a decent performance against Bournemouth by his standards - which may be half the problem

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on April 11, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres to do one thing and one thing only: to score goals.

It was the one thing missing from an Arsenal side that could do just about everything else: they could play through a high press or over it, win with brute force or dominate with superior technicality. But they didn't always put the ball in the back of the net.

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