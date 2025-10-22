Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer sends warning to unused Magpies man after famous Champions League win

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has sent a warning to an unused Magpies man following another famous Champions League win.

Eddie Howe's men sent Portuguese giants Benfica packing at St James' Park on Tuesday, with goals from Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes (two), in a 3-0 victory.

The Magpies are struggling with injuries at present, it must be said, with one player in particular drawing criticism from Shearer, despite not yet featuring for his new club.

Alan Shearer warns Newcastle United man future Toon decision

Shearer, who played for and briefly managed the Magpies, believes Yoane Wissa hasn't been the most responsible during his short tenure in the north-east, having again only just returned to light training.

Having forced through a move from Brentford, fans are yet to see the 29-year-old pull on the black-and-white due to injury. Meanwhile, fellow forward Nick Woltemade continues to steal the show in attack with another strong display against Benfica.

"It will be a really difficult decision for [Yoane] Wissa not to go to AFCON [Africa Cup of Nations] because you always want to represent your country but what I would say is, because of him not training or playing during the summer, he could've shown more responsibility in not playing as much as he did in those two games [for DR Congo] when he went away on international duty and hadn't played at all," began Shearer when speaking to Betfair recently on the matter.

"But it's really tough to say to someone they can't and won't represent their country when it means so much. And we know AFCON is huge and players want to play in that tournament.

"It'll be a tough ask, but I understand that there'll be a lot of people thinking that he's never played for Newcastle and he needs to show some loyalty towards us.

"I get it and understand that point of view because Newcastle shelled out a lot of money on him and he hasn't been able to take to the St James' Park turf as yet. It'd be a really tough decision for him and Newcastle. Whether there's a way around it, I'm not so sure."

In FourFourTwo's view, Shearer is perhaps a tad unfair on Wissa, who will have meant no harm in trying to rush back from injury to help DR Congo qualify for the World Cup.

The former Brentford man will now, however, carry the weight of expectation placed upon his shoulders when he eventually does make his bow for Newcastle, especially given how well Woltemade has performed since he arrived at the club.