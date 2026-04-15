How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Free streams, TV coverage as the Gunners hunt a Champions League semi-final spot

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Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP today as Mikel Arteta's Gunner aim to reach the last four of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
• Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (IRE)
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
As preparation for an important Champions League match goes, losing an important Premier League match isn't ideal. Arsenal lost to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday and one or two doubts are creeping in over their title prospects.
So soon after defeats in the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup, a little nervousness is understandable. It's also worth turning the tale on its head to recognise that the Gunners are exactly where they want to be in their two remaining competitions.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP for free
Arsenal vs Sporting will be shown free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.