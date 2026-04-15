Jump To:

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Free streams, TV coverage as the Gunners hunt a Champions League semi-final spot

Features
By published

Arsenal are 90 minutes away from a second Champions League semi-final in two seasons

Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First Leg match between Sporting Clube de Portugal and Arsenal FC
Arsenal striker Kai Havertz (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP today as Mikel Arteta's Gunner aim to reach the last four of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP key information

• Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

• Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (IRE)

• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

So soon after defeats in the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup, a little nervousness is understandable. It's also worth turning the tale on its head to recognise that the Gunners are exactly where they want to be in their two remaining competitions.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP for free

Arsenal vs Sporting will be shown free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.