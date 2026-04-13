Tottenham-supporting Alex Scott reveals Antoine Semenyo text after he struck Arsenal winner

Alex Scott scored what could be a key goal in the title race at the weekend

When Alex Scott scored Bournemouth’s winner against Arsenal at the weekend, it was one of the biggest goals of the 22-year-old’s career so far.

As well as keeping the Cherries’ European hopes alive, the 74th-minute strike at the Emirates Stadium could end up playing a huge role in the title race, as Arsenal soon saw their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League cup to just six points, with the two sides set to meet this weekend at the Etihad Stadium.

But there was more to the goal than this, as not only did his strike help out his former Bournemouth team-mate Antoine Semenyo, but Scott also grew up a Tottenham fan, making his winner even sweeter.