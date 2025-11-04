Who is Jonathan Gjoshe? Train stabbing victim plays for Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United and the wider footballing world continues to show love and support to young defender Jonathan Gjoshe.

The 22-year-old was injured in the LNER train stabbing incident that took place on Saturday, as a train bound for London left Doncaster.

Gjoshe is one of 11 people who were attacked during the attack, and the footballer remains in hospital after having surgery to fix a slash he sustained across his bicep.

Who is Jonathan Gjoshe? Scunthorpe United defender injured in horrendous LNER train stabbing incident

A mass stabbing took place on an LNER Azuma service between Doncaster and London King's Cross on Saturday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

DONATE GOFUNDME Donate to Jonathan's GoFundMe page

Having also represented local North Lincolnshire side Bottesford Town, Gjoshe had in fact played just hours before he was attacked on a London-bound service over the weekend.

The Poachers were beaten 2-1 by Handsworth in the NCEL Premier Division, with the 22-year-old having played 68 minutes before being replaced.

Andy Butler, Scunthorpe United manager, updates BBC Radio Humberside on the condition of player Jonathan Gjoshe.The 22-year-old defender has been named amongst the victims of the Huntingdon train attack last weekend.#Iron | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/EcAjWJputkNovember 3, 2025

Gjoshe had only joined the Iron on non-contract terms back in September, after a spate of defensive injuries and suspensions meant manager Andy Butler needed further players registered to play.

The former Corinthian Casuals defender had been training with the Iron throughout the summer, and it was agreed he would be placed on a dual-registration deal that also allows him to play regular football with Bottesford, as well as feature for Scunthorpe in competitions such as the National League Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, local independent podcast and news outlet, Iron Bru, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover any costs Gjoshe will have incurred or lost, since the attack took place on Saturday.

Donations currently stand at £2,500, and the page states 'monies raised will go towards any adjustments that need to be made in the form of care, transport costs and loss of earnings while Jonathan recovers from his injuries'.

"Everyone at the club, from the board, management and his team-mates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train," a club statement added earlier this week.

Scunthorpe is a working-class town that has faced plenty of adversity over the last 10 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

After slipping down the football pyramid in recent years, Scunthorpe continue to fight to climb back up the English ladder, and are currently second in the National League table.

Led by manager and local cult hero, Butler, the Iron boss admitted the incident is a stark reminder of how cruel life can often be.

"It hits close to home it really does," he said. "The club will back him every step of the way in terms of recovery. We just hope Jonathan feels OK."