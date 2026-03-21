The England World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and this is the one we've wanted for YEARS

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The England World Cup 2026 away kit has dropped: thank you Nike, for giving the people what they've craved for so long

England World Cup 2026 away kit
England World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Nike / England)

The England World Cup 2026 away kit has dropped oh, wow…

It's that time of year, with kits getting released ahead of World Cup 2026 (holidays are coming, holidays are coming) and thank goodness: Nike are not messing about with England.

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The England World Cup 2026 away kit has dropped – and it's ticked every box possible

England World Cup 2026 away kit

It's an absolute beauty, isn't it? You won't be able to move for this one this summer, as the red is back in a big way. We love it.

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Here at FFT HQ, we understand the demands of modern football more than most: kits have to be different every time you release new ones, otherwise… well, what's the point?

We personally loved the purple of Euro 2024, the sky-blue of World Cup 2022 was a nice update and yeah, we even have a soft spot for Euro 2020's royal blue… though admittedly, the Three Lions didn't actually wear any of these at major tournaments.

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England World Cup 2026 kit
The England World Cup 2026 kits(Image credit: Nike / England)