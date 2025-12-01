Colombia World Cup 2026 squad: Nestor Lorenzo's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Colombia World Cup 2026 squad will look to build on an impressive base over Nestor Lorenzo's two years in charge as they edge closer to next summer's competition.

Los Cafetero were one of four teams from CONMEBOL to qualify with 28 points and will appear at the World Cup for the 7th time, and the first time since 2018.

Their squad features some household names and certainly packs a punch for whoever they face.

Up until the Copa America final loss to Argentina in July 2024, Colombia were 28 games undefeated under Lorenzo, who led the nation to qualify for the World Cup next summer comfortably: we may be 12 years on from James Rodriguez' breakout tournament with La Sele but a renaissance could be coming.

In 2023, Colombia announced a project called ‘Futbol con Futuro’ – that's ‘Football with a Future’, as the South Americans looked to renovate their football sides and actually win silverware: they came close in the recent Copa and are now looking for a bold run at the World Cup.

nd why not with some of the talents playing in this side: Richard Rios is a highly-rated young midfielder now in Europe with Benfica, Daniel Munoz and Jhon Lucumi are two of the standout defenders in their respective leagues and, of course, Luis Diaz is one of the best attackers on Earth right now.

James Rodriguez will be 35 when the competition starts: does he have one last dance in him?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Colombia's squad: The November selection

GK: David Ospina (Atletico Nacional)

GK: Camilo Vargas (Atlas)

GK: Alvaro Montero (Velez Sarsfield)

DF: Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray)

DF: Santiago Arias (Bahia)

DF: Yerry Mina (Cagliari)

DF: Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

DF: Johan Mojica (Mallorca)

DF: Jhon Lucumi (Bologna)

DF: Carlos Cuesta (Vasco da Gama)

DF: Alvaro Angulo (UNAM)

MF: James Rodriguez (León)

MF: Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace)

MF: Jhon Arias (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

MF: Richard Rios (Benfica)

MF: Kevin Castano (River Plate)

MF: Jorge Carrascal (Flamengo)

MF: Yaser Asprilla (Girona)

MF: Juan Portilla (Talleres)

MF: Gustavo Puerta (Racing de Santander)

FW: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

FW: Rafael Santos Borre (Internacional)

FW: Jhon Cordoba (Krasnodar)

FW: Luis Suarez (Sporting CP)

FW: Andres Gomez (Vasco da Gama)

FW: Johan Carbonero (Internacional)

Colombia's Fixtures and Results

March [TBD]: Colombia vs Croatia, TBD, United States

November 18: Colombia 3-0 Australia, Citi Field, New York, United States

November 15: Colombia 2-1 New Zealand, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, United States

October 15: Canada 0-0 Colombia, Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, United States of America

October 11: Mexico 0-4 Colombia, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

September 9: Venezuela 3-6 Colombia, Estadio Monumental de Maturin, Maturin, Venezuela

September 4: Colombia 3-0 Bolivia, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia

June 10: Argentina 1-1 Colombia, Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

June 6: Colombia 0-0 Peru, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia

March 25: Colombia 2-2 Paraguay, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia

March 20: Brazil 2-1 Colombia, Arena BRB Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil

Colombia Manager: Nestor Lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo took charge of Colombia after just one stint as a headcoach which was with Melgar in Peru. He'd previously been an assistant manager six times, including at Colombia for seven years.

Under his stewardship he has guided them to wins over Germany, Brazil, Spain and Uruguay, as well as a 28 match unbeaten run. They reached the final of the 2024 Copa America, only losing to Argentina in extra-time.

After making consecutive World Cups in 2014 and 2018, they failed to qualify in 2022, but will be back at football's most prestigious tournament in 2026.

Colombia's Star Player

Luis Diaz

Colombia Copa America 2024 squad Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia raises his fist after scoring against Bolivia during the first half of their international friendly match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Hartford, Connecticut.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Diaz is one of the inform wingers of the 2025/26 season. He made a big money switch to German giants Bayern Munich in the summer and hasn't looked back.

With 19 goals in 66 appearances he's often one of the shining lights of a Colombian side who never fail to entertain. He give all attitude makes him very endearing and his South American flair means you can't stop watching him.

Currently ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, an fit and firing Luis Diaz will boost Colombia's chances in Canada, Mexico and the United States massively.