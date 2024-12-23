Quiz! Can you tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for?

By
published

This might be the hardest football quiz you do today…

Brazilian Rivaldo embraces forward Ronaldo (R) after he scored the second goal, 16 June at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, during their 1998 Soccer World Cup group A first round match against Morocco. Brazil won 3-0.
Brazilian Rivaldo embraces team-mate Ronaldo (Image credit: ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Football quiz time – can you tell us which club these players didn't play for?

That old game, eh? So… did so and so really play for such and such… or did you just imagine it?

As much as we all love a one-club man in football, there's nothing like a journeyman, either. Football can take you to the strangest places – and sometimes, it can take you exactly where you'd expect that certain player to play.

TRY NEXT

Champions League with a line-up

(Image credit: Future)

QUIZ Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

We've taken 100 footballers, past and present, and totalled listed three clubs they played for… before adding one they didn't. Your task is very, very simple.

How many of these red herrings can you spot?

No time limit on this one, 100 players to guess. 

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here 

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?

Quiz! Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

Quiz! Can you name every MLS team?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

Quiz! How much do you remember about Euro 2024?

TOPICS
Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.