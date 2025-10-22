Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe for 2025/26?
Put your knowledge of the European game to the ultimate test
As a week of European football beckons, we’ve got just the quiz for you.
Do you spend your midweek evenings scrolling through the football scores on your phone? It’s time to put all that accumulated knowledge to the test with this quiz.
We want you to name all 108 teams competing across the three UEFA competitions this season, and we’re giving you just 20 minutes to complete it, so act fast! And don’t forget to tell us how you did in the comments.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you’ll love
So, you’ve named every single team competing in Europe this season, but you want more? Of course you do, and thanks to our friends at Kwizly, we’ve got what you need.
It’s a World Cup year, and what better way to celebrate than naming every winner in order? Or perhaps you’re more of an England specialist, in which case, our challenge to name every Three Lions player to go to a tournament since 1996 will be right up your street.
But we’ve got you covered if you’ve got more of a domestic focus. How about naming every nation’s top appearance-maker in the Premier League?
Maybe you want something completely different, and that’s fine too. We’ve got the latest in our FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword series available for you to try right now. Want to keep up-to-date with all the latest exclusive quizzes and features? Join the FourFourTwo newsletter here.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.