Quiz! Can you name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League?

Steven Gerrard lifted the Champions League in 2005, but did he ever capture the UEFA Cup? Hmmmmm

Naming every player to have ever won either the Champions League or the Europa League would just be too big and stupid a task to even consider taking on... but players who have won both? Why, that's a perfectly-sized challenge, in our book.

Plnety of male players to name whose medal collections include both the primary and secondary UEFA club competitions, and some of them will leap to mind easier than others.

For these purposes, we're only counting the Champions League since it was rebranded in 1992. However, we are considering the UEFA Cup and Europa League to be one and the same. Hypocritical? Yes. Live with it.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) Quiz! Can you name every manager who’s managed three or more Premier League clubs?

The tricky thing here, of course, is remembering which sides won which competitions in which years - and we dare say more of you will have those Champions League winners down pat than UEFA Cup/Europa League winners.

Where the same team won both of them, it's generally a bit easier as you can just rattle through the squad... but there will still usually be one or two more fringe or forgotten players who you'll need to really rack your brain for.

And what about those who won the two trophies with different clubs? If you know the two clubs, it can make getting the player easier... and if you can't, may we recommend cross-referencing with your other answers?

There's more moving parts than there would at first appear, basically. 86 players to get, 20 minutes on the clock. Good luck!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League top three ever in order?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's five most-used players?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored 20+ Premier League goals for Newcastle United?

Quiz! Can you name every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality?