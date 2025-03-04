Quiz! Can you name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League?
Alright, so we're going to include the UEFA Cup as well - but we're still going to cut it off at 1992 and the birth of the Champions League, otherwise it's going to get silly
Naming every player to have ever won either the Champions League or the Europa League would just be too big and stupid a task to even consider taking on... but players who have won both? Why, that's a perfectly-sized challenge, in our book.
Plnety of male players to name whose medal collections include both the primary and secondary UEFA club competitions, and some of them will leap to mind easier than others.
For these purposes, we're only counting the Champions League since it was rebranded in 1992. However, we are considering the UEFA Cup and Europa League to be one and the same. Hypocritical? Yes. Live with it.
The tricky thing here, of course, is remembering which sides won which competitions in which years - and we dare say more of you will have those Champions League winners down pat than UEFA Cup/Europa League winners.
Where the same team won both of them, it's generally a bit easier as you can just rattle through the squad... but there will still usually be one or two more fringe or forgotten players who you'll need to really rack your brain for.
And what about those who won the two trophies with different clubs? If you know the two clubs, it can make getting the player easier... and if you can't, may we recommend cross-referencing with your other answers?
There's more moving parts than there would at first appear, basically. 86 players to get, 20 minutes on the clock. Good luck!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
