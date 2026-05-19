Quickfire Quiz 122: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you give us 10 correct answers in just a minute and a half?

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A minute-and-a-half later and the fun's all over. Boo. Still, we’ve opened the vault to pull together a new more quizzes for you to take on – courtesy of Kwizly – so whether you want to revise ahead of the World Cup or name competition finalists, we've got you covered.

As the anticipation for the next global showpiece builds, we are looking at the nations that missed the invitation. Can you name every nation to have played at a World Cup... but failed to make the 2026 tournament? It is a test of your memory for the fading powers and the one-hit wonders of the international stage. To balance that out, shift your focus to the teams that made the cut and try to name every World Cup 2026 country's most successful club.

Next, we are challenging you to name every club to have ever reached a UEFA competition final, from the historic giants of the Champions League to the cult favourites of the Cup Winners' Cup. Then, see if you can name the players with the most goals and assists across the 2010s, identifying the clinical finishers and creative masters who redefined what it meant to be a world-class attacker. How much do you remember about the most prolific decade in modern memory?

The Three Lions' recent history is filled with legends, but how many of the "nearly men" can you remember? Try to name every England player to have gone to just one international tournament since Euro 96. For a geographical workout, shift your focus to the domestic map and name every English county to have a club in the 92, mentally tracing the professional game across the length and breadth of the country.

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For the true scholars who find the standard weekend trivia far too simple, Pre-Match Poser no.27 is suitably more head-scratchy (it's a word, honest): then, wind down with FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 53. With clues on Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys, it is a cryptic maze this week.

Instead of letting these high scores fade into obscurity, join The Club, our free membership portal, where you can log every triumph, earn bespoke digital badges for your profile, and see exactly where you sit on the global leaderboard. Oh, and join the newsletter, for footballing trivia directly to your inbox every afternoon. Thanks!